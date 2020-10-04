Bigg Boss 14 written updates day 1: Nikki Tamboli locks horns with Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol

tv

The first episode of Bigg Boss 14 began Sunday and the first day itself was quite full of action - friendships, differences over chores and even fights already. After seen locking horns with Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli had quite a few tussles with others in the house as well.

The episode began with the seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entering the house and discussing with the housemates if they need to stay with them. Soon,the rejected candidates also entered the premises of the house and then Gauahar announced new rules.

As per the rule book, Gauahar would be in control of the kitchen and the contestants can work, cook or eat as per her wishes while Sidharth would have powers over the bedroom. He gets to decide the sleeping arrangements and Hina, meanwhile, will decide who gets to use the luxuries of the house - Bigg Boss mall, spa and gym. She also needs to allow only seven items out of the contestants’ luggage per day to be used.

While working in the kitchen, Eijaz Khan told Nikki not to wear short clothes and when she responded with a shocked look, he said, “Matlab mana nahi kar raha. Pehno par neeche mat jhuko (I am not asking you not to wear. Wear what you want but do not bend while wearing short clothes).”

In a candid conversation, Jasmin Bhasin claimed that Sidharth once took her on a bike ride on wrong side of the road but he denied the claims.

Meanwhile, Shehzad Deol was heard telling Rahul Vaidya that Sara Gurpal is “playing” innocent and kiddish but is not so in real life. He claimed to have met her, at a professional level, two years ago and said that she is not as “bubbly and kiddish” as she is behaving on Bigg Boss.

Later in the episode, self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma visited the house once again and preached the contestants against being too proud. She also asked everyone to make sure never to insult or hurt parents, especially mothers.She also sang happy birthday for Hina and gave special blessings to Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sidharth.

Nikki kept having arguments and fights with one and all - apart from the fight with Jasmin that was seen in one of the promos, she also locked horns with Shehzad and Rahul.

Towards the end, Eijaz was seen advising Nikki to be better behaved to avoid useless altercations with the housemates.

