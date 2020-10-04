Anushka Sharma drops stunning monochrome picture, here’s how husband Virat Kohli reacted to it

bollywood

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has dropped a stunning black-and-white picture on Instagram. The actor is seen looking at the camera as her hair flows in the wind.

The actor put just black and white hearts in the caption. She has a slight smile on her face as she looks intently at the camera while her hair falls on her face.

The post received more than 5,78,000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes, including one from husband Virat, who is currently in the UAE for the IPL 2020. He is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan and actors Tara Sutaria, Neha Dhupia and Kriti Sanon also liked the post. Mouni Roy called her, “bellissima,” along with a rose emoji in the comments section.

Anushka recently slammed cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who mentioned her name while talking about Virat being out of form during a cricket match. She called his comments ‘distasteful’. Virat was dismissed for just a run during a match and Gavaskar made a remark on how the India and RCB skipper hardly had any training time against quality bowling during the coronavirus-induced break. He used Anushka’s name while making the remark.

Reacting to being dragged into the episode, Anushka took to Instagram and wrote: “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

“I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It is 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass weeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” she added.

