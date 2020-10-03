e-paper
Anushka Sharma pens hard-hitting note about so-called 'privilege' of having a boy, calls it 'incorrect, extremely myopic'

Anushka Sharma pens hard-hitting note about so-called ‘privilege’ of having a boy, calls it ‘incorrect, extremely myopic’

Actor Anushka Sharma has written a hard-hitting note on social media, about the ‘incorrect’ and ‘extremely myopic’ idea that having a boy is a privilege, and having a girl isn’t. Read her note here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2020 07:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli.
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma has written a hard-hitting note on Instagram, amid the ongoing protests against the recent Hathras gang-rape. The actor wrote that ‘in our society, having a male child is viewed as a privilege’.

Calling this notion a ‘myopic vision’, Anushka wrote, “Of course, it’s no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view. The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE.”

She added, “The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected.”

On Thursday, the actor had expressed her shock at the rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, which came almost immediately after the Hathras incident. On Instagram, she posted, “Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in pool photo, shares message of positivity and gratitude

Anushka recently reacted strongly after her name was once again dragged into a discussion about her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli’s cricket form. After Sunil Gavaskar commented that Virat was unprepared for the level of competition because his only batting practice during the lockdown had come from Anushka, the actor wrote an incensed social media post, calling Gavaskar’s comments ‘sexist’.

Anushka is expecting her first child with Virat. She announced the happy news with a social media post in August. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote.

