e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in pool photo, shares message of positivity and gratitude

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in pool photo, shares message of positivity and gratitude

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, shared a stunning new photo on Instagram. She also shared a message of positivity and gratitude. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 18:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma shared a message of gratitude on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma shared a message of gratitude on Instagram.
         

On the occasion of World Gratitude Day, Anushka Sharma gave her Instagram followers a much-needed dose of positivity. She stressed the importance of being thankful for the good things in life and spreading kindness. She also shared a gorgeous picture of herself in the swimming pool. She was seen showing off her baby bump in a black strapless monokini with a ruffle detail.

Anushka wrote in her caption, “‘Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance’ - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because ... ‘After all , we are all just walking each other home’ - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday.”

 

Anushka is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli. She announced the happy news with a social media post last month. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her flaunting her baby bump, as she stood next to him.

Also read | Payal Ghosh slams those doubting her claims against Anurag Kashyap: ‘People blame women for everything’

Earlier this month, Anushka shared a picture of herself and said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. She wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

Virat is currently in the UAE, busy with the new season of the Indian Premier League. Anushka accompanied him and was seen partying with him and the Royal Challengers Bangalore team ahead of the tournament.

Anushka, who was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has not signed any films as an actor since then. However, she has been busy with her production ventures - Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, which released in May, and Netflix original film Bulbbul, which came out in June.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
NCB probe in Sushant Singh case leads to Amritsar, Pak and mafia cartels
NCB probe in Sushant Singh case leads to Amritsar, Pak and mafia cartels
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
CBI files fraud case against firm which makes dairy products
CBI files fraud case against firm which makes dairy products
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In