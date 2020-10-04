Kareena Kapoor drops sweetest photo with Soha Ali Khan on her birthday and you can’t take your eyes off Taimur and Inaaya

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:54 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a lovely post for sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her 42nd birthday. She also shared an adorable picture of them posing together along with their respective kids, Taimur and Inaaya.

Sharing the monochrome picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya’s mom, Saifu and Saba’s sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you...We love you @sakpataudi...” The picture shows the two women at a carnival like location as they hold their respective kids in their arms. Soha’s daughter Inaaya shows some love to aunt Kareena in the picture while Taimur has his attention fixed on something at a distance.

The beautiful post received more than 280000 ‘likes’ within an hour. Neha Dhupia, who is a close friend of Soha’s, reacted to the post, “Dedicating this day for the love of sohe.”

Kareena also reacted to a post by Soha’s actor husband Kunal Kemmu. The latter shared a picture with Soha on Instagram and captioned it, “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I’m out of words. Happy Birthday my love.”

Kareena agreed to the dictionary reference in his caption and said, “Our favourites ...Have to agree on the dictionary part ...I have one too.” Her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, too, is known for his way with words and books.

Kareena Kapoor posted a new picture of herself on Saturday.

The actor is currently in Delhi and had announced the completion of five months of her pregnancy with a fresh picture on Saturday. She was seen lazying around in the sun at the Pataudi Palace and captioned the picture, “5 months and going strong. PS : The #KaftanSeries continues.” She is in the capital for the shooting of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

