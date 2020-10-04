Kunal Kemmu wishes wife Soha Ali Khan a happy birthday with an emotional post, Kareena Kapoor agrees with his witty caption

bollywood

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 11:58 IST

Actor Kunal Kemmu has posted a special birthday message for his wife, actor Soha Ali Khan. Kunal took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them, and in the caption wrote that Soha could make him feel the emotions he never knew he was capable of experiencing.

He wrote, “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I’m out of words. Happy Birthday my love.” The picture shows Kunal giving Soha a hug from behind.

Responding to the post in the comments section, Soha’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Our favourites ...Have to agree on the dictionary part ...I have one too.”

In her own birthday post for Soha, Kareena shared a black-and-white picture of them with their kids, and wrote in the caption, “Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya’s mom, Saifu and Saba’s sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you... We love you @sakpataudi...”

Actor and chat show host Neha Dhupia, meanwhile, also shared a birthday post for Soha. Sharing pictures from the U2 concert last year, Neha wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday Sohe... The love I feel for you as a friend and the respect I have for you as a mother cannot be put down in words and more so if those words are for you because I know you’ll be judging my English. Here’s to a year filled with sugar free, gluten free , dairy free basically ‘free’ cake and lots of conversations over coffee between 5pm and 6pm... Come back soon, we miss you loads.”

Also read: Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya’s name inked on his body: ‘My little girl is and will always be a part of me’, see pic

On Saturday, Kunal showed off a brand new tattoo of daughter Inaaya’s name, that he’d got inked on his torso. He wrote in the caption of his post, “This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends.. Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more