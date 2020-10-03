Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya’s name inked on his body: ‘My little girl is and will always be a part of me’, see pic

bollywood

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is quite fond of body art, has got a gorgeous new tattoo and it includes the name of his daughter Inaaya as well as symbols of Hindu gods Shiva and Shakti. Kunal shared a picture of the tattoo and explained its significance to his fans. Inaaya is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal’s three-year-old daughter.

The tattoo has Inaaya’s name written in Devanagari script but it ends and starts in such a style that the Trishul can be seen at both the ends. Thanking the artist for his work, Kunal wrote on Instagram, “This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends.. Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it.”

A devotee of Lord Shiva, Kunal had a tattoo that says ‘Om Namah Shivay’ in 2016 on his neck while he also got another one next year. In 2017, he had a tiger tattoo made on his legs. Kunal has been visiting the same artist for all his tattoos.

On the work front, Kunal was recently seen in Lootcase. The movie landed online amid controversy when a slate of seven films was announced for Disney+Hotstar. While all lead stars of the movies were invited for a virtual announcement, those from Lootcase and Khuda Hafiz were not included. Talking about the online platform, Kunal had told Hindustan Times, “I think it (OTT) is a very interesting space. Two years ago nobody was sure what it was going to be and if it was going to be here for the long term. But now as we see, it has offered a platform to so much talent and content which otherwise wasn’t finding a platform to reach the audience. It has given us a lot of actors whose potential remain untapped till now. Also, it is like everything starts from scratch on it so it is a level playing field for all.”

Sharing his views on people judging his work based on his wife, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “People will always say something or the other, that’s fine. They will always try to bring you down. I have to choose what kind of criticism I want to take. Don’t judge my work based on who I am and were I have come from or who my wife is, but if you do, it does not matter to me. All that matters is your talent and your work rest all are just noise.”

