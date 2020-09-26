Kunal Kemmu: OTTs are not bound by level of a star or numbers, hope it remains this way always

bollywood

The last six months have changed the definition of entertainment in the country, and flipped with 360 degree with the shutdown of theatres and the advent of the OTTs as the preferred medium to release films. Kunal Kemmu, too, experienced that when his films Lootcase, originally meant to release theatrically, got a digital release.

“I think it is a very interesting space. Two years ago nobody was sure what it was going to be and if it was going to be here for the long term. But now as we see, it has offered a platform to so much talent and content which otherwise wasn’t finding a platform to reach the audience. It has given us a lot of actors whose potential remain untapped till now. Also, it is like everything starts from scratch on it so it is a level playing field for all,” shares the actor, who is also garnering a lot of praise for second season of web series, Abhay.

Talking about how big and small can happily co-exist on an OTT without destroying each other, Kemmu says, “When you look at the library, you are looking that at a big budget film is right next to an independent film, or a small film. It is the consumer who can decide what he wants to watch, what will survive the test of time on a platform like that is content.”

Right before the release of his Lootcase on OTT, a controversy ensued where in many felt that there was a discriminatory behaviour being meted out to his film on the platform as compared to other big star cast films, something that even Kemmu talked about.

“It wasn’t a complaint. I think what happened came from a place of ignorance that I wasn’t invited to be a part of a session to announce the release of my film. My only problem was that if every film has a representation then why not a film like us?” he questions.

However, the actor is quick to add that it is now all a thing of the past.

“I think OTT is a space which is not bound by box office and not bound by the level of star or budget of a film. I hope it stays that way always. That’s the beauty of OTT platforms. I have moved on from that anger and I don’t hold to that. The important thing was to put the film out there. Even if it is a smaller film, it deserves a little more push and love than the others, that was all about it,” he concludes.