Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday Soha Ali Khan: Actor’s most adorable Instagram updates, featuring daughter Inaaya

Happy birthday Soha Ali Khan: Actor’s most adorable Instagram updates, featuring daughter Inaaya

Happy birthday Soha Ali Khan: In the last three years, Soha Ali Khan has taken us through her daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu’s life via her Instagram posts. On her birthday, here’s a look at some of her most adorable pictures with Inaaya.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Soha Ali Khan wit daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu.
As the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and the youngest child of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan’s entry into films was not very difficult. In 2004, when she made her debut in Dil Maange More, it was thought to be a natural progression for her. She made her mark in Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti (2006) as a part of an ensemble cast. In the years to come she would star in films like Mumbai Saga. Not just Hindi films, Soha would work in Bengali films as well.

 
View this post on Instagram

Three years old today ❤️❤️❤️ @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
View this post on Instagram

Happy rakshabandhan 💖 #timandinni

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 
View this post on Instagram

It’s never too early to start . #internationalyogaday

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

In fact, Soha opting for films was surprising, most of all to her parents. Soha did her undergraduate studies from Balliol College, Oxford, and went on to do a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. Talking about it, Sharmila had told Deccan Chronicle, “We had kept the kids away from the filmi world. Soha was very good in studies and she had also opted for a job in a bank. But one fine day, she decided to get into acting. Her first film was Bengali. The late Tiger Pataudi and I were very supportive about the children joining films.”

 

Soha got married to actor Kunal Khemmu in 2016 and was blessed with a daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu in 2017. The actor often shares rather exciting Instagram posts of little Inaaya. On her third birthday on September 29, Soha had put out a beautiful Boomerang video of Inaaya in a pretty blue dress.

 
View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday 🎈@khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Inaaya’s cute expressions and moods as she grows older have captivated viewers. On International Yoga Day, for instance, Soha had posted an adorable video of Inaaya doing some intricate yoga asanas like a pro. Many of the posts feature Inaaya with her cousin Taimur. Speaking about their bond, Soha had only recently told Times of India, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

 
View this post on Instagram

Confined to our columns and rows #neveracrossword Day 4

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 
View this post on Instagram

A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Soha had posted a picture of both Inaaya and Taimur dressed as DC comics character Batman. Sharing it, she had written: “A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc.”

 
View this post on Instagram

More kisses in the park

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha and her brother Saif’s families stay close to each other in Mumbai. Speaking about family reunions amid lockdown, Soha had continued, “Both Inaaya and Taimur wanted to be Batman, nobody wanted to be Robin.We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that’s not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput death, accepts there’s a drug problem in Bollywood: ‘Not everyone is involved’

“ It’s all about getting balance of course as your child becomes your priority, more than work, more than your husband, more than anything else. Your child comes first and for the first formative years, it has to be like that or it should be like that I feel personally, and then of course those things that are important to you, you strike a balance with and you try and have it all,” Soha had said about her life after becoming a mother in an interview.

