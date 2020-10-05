e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sidharth Shukla slams Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik refuses to follow the rules set by ‘seniors’

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sidharth Shukla slams Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik refuses to follow the rules set by ‘seniors’

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, who is among the ‘rejected’ candidates vying for a position in the main show, protested against the task assigned to her by ‘seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

tv Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik was not pleased with the task.
Rubina Dilaik got into an argument with ‘senior’ Bigg Boss 14 contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, because a task imposed upon her by them, which would force her to spend an entire week in the same outfit and without any amenities.

The incident was teased in a promo video shared on the Colors Instagram page. “Bigg Boss wants us to win the task, but who said anything about winning the task in particular clothes?” Rubina asks, after Gauahar tells her that to gain entry in the house, she must remain in the same clothes. Rubina, along with Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sara Gurpal, is among the ‘rejected’ contestants this season, who must compete to enter the main draw.

 

“Bigg Boss has also given us the responsibility of setting tasks,” Sidharth tells her. Sidharth, who won Bigg Boss 13, is back with former contestants for a two-week stint. Rubina is told that if she refuses to do the task, she will be out of the show.

Another promo also teases a verbal argument between Gauahar and Sidharth, who have been at loggerheads in the past. Gauahar made it clear during the last season that she was not a fan of Sidharth, and wasn’t pleased when he was crowned champion.

In the premiere episode, host Salman Khan brought this up with them. “Gali ka gunda, baat karne ki tameez nahi (a hoodlum who doesn’t have manners),” she described him. “I have a problem with gaalis,” she added, to which Sidharth says, “Jaisa bhi tha, jo bhi tha, that was me (however it may have come across, that was me).”

