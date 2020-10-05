Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra hits back at Pavitra Punia, calls her a ‘scandalous ex’ who hid her marriage from him when they dated

tv

Paras Chhabra has claimed that Pavitra Punia was married when they briefly dated, and she hid this from him. His comments come as reaction to Pavitra’s recent statement, in which she said that if he has any self-respect he wouldn’t join her in the Bigg Boss house this season. Paras is a former contestant on the reality show, while Pavitra is a part of the ongoing season 14.

Paras said that he found out that she was married when her husband sent him a message, and subsequently learned of more ‘shocking’ details about her.

Paras told ETimes in an interview, “Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can’t be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her. I don’t want to open my mouth right now. I could be explosive right now, but time will tell and it will show during her stint in BB. If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won’t be good. She hid about her marriage from me.”

To TellyChakkar, Paras, calling Pavitra a ‘scandalous ex’ said, “Her need and want to be in the news is getting out of hand. Passing senseless comments to make headlines is disgusting. Entering or not entering the Bigg Boss house is my personally decision which has nothing to do with her. But I swear if at all I enter, i will make sure that I expose her.” He added, “Pavitra is an ex. A scandalous ex who lied about her relationship status.”

Previously, Pavitra had told TellyChakkar, “I don’t really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t’ in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn’t rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences.”

Pavitra dismissed Paras’ performance in Bigg Boss 13 and said, “I don’t wish to talk about people who are dependent on women. Main aise insaan ke baare mein baat nahi karna chahti jo ladkiyo ki khairaat par jee raha ho (I would not like to talk about someone who survives on the charity of women).”

Paras was one of the top five contestants on Bigg Boss 13. In the finale episode, he bowed out of the race by accepting a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. He made headlines for his closeness to Mahira Sharma.

