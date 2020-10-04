Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia says ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra should not come on show ‘if he has even a bit of self-respect left’

tv

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:20 IST

It appears that there is no love lost between Pavitra Punia and Paras Chhabra, who were in a relationship for a few months back in 2018. Pavitra, who is a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, said that he should not make an appearance on this season of the show if he has any self-respect. Paras was one of the finalists of the previous season.

Pavitra said that even if Paras decides to come on Bigg Boss 14, he should not antagonise her or he will have to face ‘dire consequences’. She also dismissed his performance in the earlier season of the show, calling him ‘dependent on women’.

“I don’t really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t’ in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn’t rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences,” she told Telly Chakkar in an interview.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna gets ready for a cook-off, shares proof of son Aarav being a superior chef. See pic

Pavitra dismissed Paras’ performance in Bigg Boss 13 and said, “I don’t wish to talk about people who are dependent on women. Main aise insaan ke baare mein baat nahi karna chahti jo ladkiyo ki khairaat par jee raha ho (I would not like to talk about someone who survives on the charity of women).”

Paras was one of the top five contestants on Bigg Boss 13. In the finale episode, he bowed out of the race by accepting a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. He grabbed eyeballs because of his closeness to Mahira Sharma on the show.

In fact, Paras and Mahira’s growing intimacy on the show led to his break-up with then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. However, Paras and Mahira have maintained that they are just ‘good friends’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more