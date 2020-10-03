Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia.

tv

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:38 IST

Born in Bagpat, Haryana, Pavitra Punia’s real name is Neha Singh. It was the reality show Splitsvilla that gave this aspiring IAS contestant a new name and a career on TV. Appearing on Splitsvilla 3, she went on to emerge as a finalist. She also appeared as the queen in episode 5, 6, and 10 of Splitsvilla. As she enters Bigg Boss 14, she comes with solid experience of reality shows. She made her entry on the show dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia has appeared in shows such as Love u Zindagi, Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto. She was featured with Sidharth Shukla in Love u Zindagi. She was also a part of Naagin 3 as well as children’s fantasy drama, Baalveer Returns.

Bigg Boss 14 started on Saturday with a grand premiere featuring host Salman Khan welcoming the contestants inside the house. The actor has been associated with the reality show for a decade now.

With the 2020 edition of Bigg Boss, the makers are positioning the show as an answer to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show’s tagline goes: ‘Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’. The makers have promised that the contestants will be able to enjoy perks such as a spa and a theatre which they couldn’t outside due to the pandemic.

While Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of popular singer Kumar Sanu, was introduced as the first contestant of the reality show earlier, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla, TV actor Eijaz Khan, Baalveer Returns actor Pavitra Punia, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, Dil Se Dil Tak actor Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol are also in the fray this time.

To add another twist this year, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 12 first runner-up Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will be a part of the show for the first fortnight. While they will not be contesting, they will enjoy special powers. They will also have the right to make rules for the show.