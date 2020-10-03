Bigg Boss 14: Past winner Sidharth Shukla to take home Rs 35-40 lakh for 14-day stay, claims report

tv

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to dominate the prime time space on television, as fans prepare for its premiere on Saturday. The new season will also feature previously champions. Among them is Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who will reportedly stay in the house for 14 days and will be paid a whopping amount for his participation.

Sidharth, who was said to be the highest-paid contestant last season after co-contestant Rashami Desai, will now be taking home Rs 35 to 40 lakh for his two-week stay.

According to a report on Bollywood Life, the Balika Vadhu actor was getting around Rs 9 lakh per week during his initial months on Bigg Boss 13. He is said to have taken Rs 18 lakh per week after the extension of the season and earned close to Rs 2.5 crores during his entire stay.

Sidharth won’t be the only previous Bigg Boss contestant to make a comeback in the new season. Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Prince Narula will also be a part of the show. Gauahar is already making her presence felt in the promos. She had even suggested she’d make the rules this year and has shared her various glamourous looks for the show.

Bigg Boss 14 was launched at a virtual press conference last month and Gauahar, Sidharth and Hina were also a part of the event. Salman had said at the launch, “The last season of Bigg Boss was such a success that we had to extend it. And just a few weeks later, the entire world became like the Bigg Boss house. The only difference was, everyone was confined to their own homes and following their own Bigg Boss rules.”

