Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Live UPDATES: Salman Khan to welcome contestants

Salman Khan returned as host for the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 with a fresh list of contestants that includes faces such as TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actor Eijaz Khan, Baalveer Returns actor Pavitra Punia, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, Dil Se Dil Tak actor Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol.

Bigg Boss 14’s theme this season is ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change)’, in line with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To spice up things, past fan favourites such as Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Prince Narula will be in the mix too as they make rules for the new season.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere episode:

7:30 pm IST 5 things to expect from Bigg Boss 14 premiere From the entry of Radhe Maa to an intense grilling of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, the premiere episode of Salman Khan show has a lot to offer. We bring you five highlights of the Saturday episode and this goes beyond the dance performances. Read them here.



