Eijaz Khan is first Bigg Boss 14 contestant, reveals he is called Gabbar for a reason

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:04 IST

TV actor Eijaz Khan became the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as Salman Khan introduced him to fans Saturday night. South actor Nikki Tamboli also accompanied Eijaz. Introducing himself, Eijaz said he gets angry when he sees stupid and unfair people.

Eijaz also said, “Daddy ne bola kisi ke baap se nahi darna, mai abhi bhi nahi darta (Daddy had asked me not to be afraid of anyone. I still don’t fear anyone).” Welcoming Eijaz on the stage, Salman remembered that he danced with Eijaz back in 1999. Eijaz told him that he started dancing with Salman, he did first film with Salman and also his first reality show with the Bollywood star as well.

Eijaz also revealed that he was named after the one of the most popular villain, Gabbar, because he was born around the time when Sholay had released.

After working in a few music videos, Eijaz has featured on popular TV shows including Kkavyanjali, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. He was also seen on the web series called Halala. He has also worked in Sohail Khan’s Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kuch Na Kaho, Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns among several others.

Unlike previous seasons, the Bigg Boss house will also have a mall, a spa and a cinema hall right inside the premises. The makers had earlier said that these luxuries will come as a relief at a time when the public is tired of sitting at home with no cinema theatres functioning. It may be noted that cinema halls had been shut down since March when the nationwide lockdown was announced. After six months of complete shutdown, the central government has now allowed theatre owners to operate cinema halls with upto 50% of seating capacity starting October 15.

During the launch of the show last month, Salman had announced singer Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first confirmed candidate for the season. It was for the first time in the entire history of the reality show that a candidate was announced days ahead of the premiere. Later, promotional videos revealed participation of TV actors Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Shehzad Deol on the show this year.

