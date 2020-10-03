‘Bigg Boss chahte hain’: Ahead of the premiere of Salman Khan’s show, here’s how Covid-19 has changed it

tv

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:11 IST

As fans gear up for Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 14’s premiere, makers of the show have shared yet another promo. The new video shows the entrance of the house and brings back the much-familiar voice of Bigg Boss. Former contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan will be also present for the premiere and will grill the contestants before they enter the house.

Bigg Boss 14: Former contestants Sidharth, Guahar and Hina on the stage

It opens with the voice saying, “Hello Indiawalo! Ye hai Bigg Boss saare reality shows ka baap. Ye hai mera ghar shaandaar aur aalishaan avatar mein taiyyar hai aur aap sab ka besabri se intezaar. Is saal October 3 ko mere action bolne ke baad is saal ke sabse dhamakedar action ka aghaaz hoga. Lekin bahar ke badle haalaton ke chalte aapke entertainment mein koi khalal na pade, yahi humara maksad hoga (Hello the people of India, Bigg Boss rules over all other reality shows. This is my house and it is waiting for all of you to join. Expect the most entertaining show but given the situation outside, we are ensuring your entertainment doesn’t stop).”

“Isiliye is baar ghar me aane se pehle har mehmaan 14 dinon tak alag alag jagah quarantine hua hai. Yahi nahi, har saal mere saath kadam se kadam mila kar chalen wale mere saathi yaani mera crew - jo ki India ka sabse crew hai - ye sabhi din ke 24 ghante puri lagan se yahi jame rehte hain. Aur har pal kisi yoddha ki tarah set ke kone kone ko surakshit karne me date rehte hain. aur agar koi bhool bhi jae to usko hum yaad dilate hain,” it added.

The voice then revealed that the house has been sanitized and kept enclosed, away from any human touch. “So that the house of Bigg Boss may stay the safest corner in the world while also being the most entertaining one for next 105 days. Kyuki ye pandemic muhskilein paida kar sakta hai. Haalat badal sakta hai lekin aapke is bigg Boss ko nahi badal sakta,” it added.

Salman had announced singer Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first confirmed candidate for the season. Later, promos and leaked pics have confirmed Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani and Pavitra Punia as participants on the show this year.

Salman Khan will launch the show and introduce participants as the show goes live at 9pm tonight.

