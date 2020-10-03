e-paper
Salman Khan asks astrologer if there is a chance of his wedding now, this was the answer

Salman Khan asks astrologer if there is a chance of his wedding now, this was the answer

On Bigg Boss 14 premiere, Salman Khan asked a featured astrologer whether there is a chance that he will get married. The astrologer said there was no chance of that happening now.

tv Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 14.
Actor Salman Khan was in for a pleasant surprise while introducing contestants at the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14. Salman candidly asked the featured astrologer on the show, Pandit Janardhan, if there was any chance of him getting married now, and the answer had him laughing out loud with happiness.

Pandit Janardan had been asked to comment on the future of contestant Nikki Tamboli. He said that she looks very innocent and cute but in reality she is very, very clever. Salman chipped in to ask if he will ever get married. The astrologer said there is no such possibility right now.

That is when Salman reminded him that he had predicted the possibility of his marriage six years ago but that never happened. “Aage aisa koi yog nahi ban raha na? (No such possibility is there in future?).” The astrologer told him, “No, not at all.” Salman burst out laughing, and rejoiced as he said, “Arre waah, shaadi ke chance khatam (Wow, all chances of marriage are over now).”

Salman is hosting the show and has introduced Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol and Eijaz Khan. Meanwhile, Abhinav’s wife Rubina Dilak was introduced but did not enter the house.

Before the contestants were introduced, a glimpse of controversial godwoman Radhe Maa was seen. She performed a puja for the house in a blink-and-miss shot.

