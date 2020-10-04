e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 new promos show big twist involving ‘rejected’ contestants, Sidharth Shukla flirts with Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14 new promos show big twist involving ‘rejected’ contestants, Sidharth Shukla flirts with Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14: New promos of the upcoming episode tease a major twist involving the ‘seniors’ and the ‘rejected’ contestants. Those in the Bigg Boss 14 house were also seen buttering Sidharth Shukla up for privileges.

tv Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla with Jasmin Bhasin in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Sidharth Shukla with Jasmin Bhasin in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
         

Bigg Boss 14 seems to be living up to its theme - ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change)’ - already. In the grand premiere episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan reject four contestants - Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik and Jaan Kumar Sanu - from entering the Bigg Boss house. A new promo teases a big twist involving the ‘rejected’ contestants.

Colors TV shared a promo on Twitter, in which Sara and Rubina looked shocked, while Hina and Sidharth were seen beaming. The caption hinted that the seniors will be given a special ‘power’, which stumps the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. “Aisi kaunsi powers hain seniors ke paas, ki atak gayi hai #BiggBoss ke gharwalon ki saans? Dekhiye #BiggBoss14 aaj raat 9 baje (What power do the seniors have that left everyone in the Bigg Boss house stumped? Watch Bigg Boss at 9pm tonight),” the tweet read.

 

Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar will be enjoying special powers in Bigg Boss 14. They will be staying in the Bigg Boss house for the first two weeks and will call the shots. They also have the power to move the Bigg Boss 14 contestants currently in the ‘To Be Confirmed’ stage to confirmed.

In a new promo, Gauahar reads out from a book and reveals that she will be in control of the kitchen. None of the contestants can even make a cup of tea without her permission. Pavitra Punia says that she is used to ‘bed tea’, to which Gauahar smirks, “Abhi se hi demands (You already have demands)?”

Sidharth will have powers over the bedroom. He will decide the sleeping arrangements and no contestant can move anything out of the bedroom without his permission. Hina, meanwhile, will decide who gets to use the Bigg Boss mall, spa and gym.

 
Another promo shows the Bigg Boss 14 contestants trying to persuade Sidharth to give them beds. Shehzad Deol says he will do ‘whatever you want’, while Nikki Tamboli tries to sweet-talk him into giving her the double bed because she likes the ‘view’ from it.

Sidharth tells Nikki that she needs someone to share the double bed with and suggests the names of Eijaz Khan and Shehzad, to which she says no. Nikki says her type is someone talkative and gossipy, to which Sidharth suggests Rahul Vaidya’s name, but she does not like that option either.

 

Also read: Nick Jonas asks Priyanka Chopra for a signed copy of her memoir, she says ‘I love you babu’ in reply

Jasmin Bhasin also tries to coax Sidharth and asks what she can do for him. There seems to be a flirtatious vibe between them as he tells her ‘bohot khoobsurat ho aap (you are very beautiful)’ and sits closer to her on the couch. They are then seen laughing.

