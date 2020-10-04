e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Nick Jonas asks Priyanka Chopra for a signed copy of her memoir, she says ‘I love you babu’ in reply

Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Brothers are both coming out with their memoirs, and she seems to have struck a deal with husband Nick Jonas about getting signed copies.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2020 13:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are both coming out with memoirs.
Nick Jonas on Sunday shared a post promoting his wife Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming memoir, and asked if he could get a signed copy. The book, titled Unfinished, will arrive in January. It was made available on pre-order this week.

Nick wrote in his caption, “So incredibly proud of you @priyankachopra quick question... can I please get a signed copy? everyone go pre order my wife’s beautiful memoir now!” Priyanka replied in the comments section: “Only if I get an autographed copy of BLOOD! Let’s get it!! I love u babu!”

 

Blood is the title of the Jonas Brothers’ memoir, which in July was reportedly postponed to October. “It’s important to us that our memoir ‘BLOOD’ is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story,” the brothers wrote in a tweet.

Priyanka on Saturday revealed that the book had become a best-seller in the US, in less than 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. In a tweet, she wrote, ““Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book.”

In separate Instagram posts, Priyanka unveiled the book’s cover, and wrote, “Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being ’unfinished’ has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life.”

The actor has multiple projects in the pipeline, including an Amazon series produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, Netflix’s The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, and Matrix 4.

