Bigg Boss 14 complete list of contestants: Who stands rejected, who has entered Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 14 complete list of contestants: Who stands rejected, who has entered Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 14 complete list of contestants: In a new twist, four contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sara Gurpal - have been rejected.

tv Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14 complete list of contestants.
Bigg Boss 14 complete list of contestants.
         

With the Bigg Boss 14 premiere done and dusted, here is the complete list of the contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house. With Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan pulling the strings from a hidden corner of the house, the contestants will be confirmed only after 15 days. Even among those who are a part of the play now, four contestants stand ‘rejected’. Here is the status of the 11 people who have entered the Bigg Boss house – Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol, Nishant Kumar Malkani and Jasmin Bhasin.

Eijaz Khan

Status: Inside the house

Eijaz Khan has entered the house, saying that he was happy with the social distancing norms and the Bigg Boss house is going to be a challenge for him.

Nikki Tamboli

Status: Inside the house

 

The south actress Nikki Tamboli is a chatterbox who has said that she is ready to break hearts inside the house. She and Eijaz are already at loggerheads, something we will see more of in the coming weeks.

Jasmin Bhasin

Status: Inside the house

 

The Naagin actor has appeared in 2 seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi but Bigg Boss can be an even bigger challenge. With a childlike personality and crying at the drop of a hat, it could be difficult for her to survive in the house.

Pavitra Punia

Status: Inside the house

 

The Splitsvilla alumnus has said that if anyone hurts her, she is ready to break heads. A TV actor, Pavitra said she went against her family to enter the entertainment industry.

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Status: Rejected

 

The aspiring singer was introduced earlier as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14. Talking about the reaction of his father Kumar Sanu to the show, he said, “Unka scene palat gaya (His scene changed)”.

Rahul Vaidya

Status: In the house

 

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who found fame initially via a singing reality show, said he decided to join Bigg Boss during pandemic as he got a breather from his busy schedule.

Abhinav Shukla

Status: Inside the house

TV actor Abhinav Shukla was ragged by Sidharth Shukla, and asked to do a topless ramp walk to get a ticket inside the Bigg Boss house.

Rubina Dilaik

Status: Rejected

 

TV actress Rubina Dilaik entered the show with her husband. While her husband Abhinav got the Toofani seniors’ approval, Rubina was left out in the cold.

Sara Gurpal

Status: Rejected

 

Actor, model and singer from Punjab has starred in a number of music videos as well as sung a few herself.

Nishant Singh Malkani

Status: Rejected

 

This TV actor said he can be over-adjusting for people he likes and for those whom he does not like, he will not adjust even a little. He added that he is entering the show to test how much he can adjust.

Shehzad Deol

Status: Inside the house

 

Shehzad Deol, a model from Punjab, says he is inspired by Waris Ahluwalia and Diljit Dosanjh and wants to be the next turbaned star in the entertainment industry.

