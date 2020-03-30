e-paper
Paras Chhabra to Akanksha Puri: ‘You are working in a show for last 3 years, but people know you only as my ex’

Paras Chhabra calls ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri possessive, claiming she didn’t like him mingling with either her friends or his.

tv Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:00 IST
Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri continue to shame each other post their breakup.
Actor Paras Chhabra of Bigg Boss 13 fame has blasted ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri for allegedly shaming him and “proving to the world that I don’t have money”. He has claimed that Akanksha has no identity of her own and is only known as his ex- girlfriend.

In an interview to ETimes, Paras has left a direct message for Akanksha, saying, “Even you have struggled so much in your career, you are working in a show for last three years, but now people are knowing you only as Paras’ ex. You are telling people that I earn 5 k per day, so what? Everyone starts from scratch and I don’t have any shame in admitting it. You are trying to shame me by telling people about my per day. You are going around saying that you have made me and I was nothing.”

Paras has also claimed Akanksha used to manipulate him. Calling her possessive, he said, “I realised that she had problems when I was with my friends, her co-stars and friends. Soon, I stopped going out I used to just sit at home, work out and watch TV. I couldn’t hangout with my friends as she didn’t like it and she used to say that her friends didn’t like me so I had no option. I was very disturbed in my life because of all this. Also, we had age difference so our mentality did not match.”

Also read: Kanika Kapoor pens emotional post after testing positive for Covid-19, says ‘I hope my next test is negative’

Paras had announced his breakup with Akanksha during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. He was close to Mahira and the two were often linked with each other. However, both Paras and Mahira continue to maintain that the two are just friends. He said he was “never into double dating” and had already made it clear on Bigg Boss 13 that until he doesn’t break-up with Akanksha, he “won’t get into any new relationship”.

“I was always called sanskari playboy because I always new my limits and I never crossed them. All the girls of the house felt comfortable with me and no one ever said that I tried to misbehave with them,” he said.

Paras didn’t marry any of the contestants but found a connection with Aanchal Khurana on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He had earlier walked out of the Bigg Boss 13 finale with a sum of Rs 10 lakh.

