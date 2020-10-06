Sneha Ullal says comparisons with Aishwarya Rai were PR strategy: ‘It was no big deal’

bollywood

Actor Sneha Ullal, who made her debut with Lucky No Time For Love in 2005, became instantly famous for her uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai. The irony of Salman Khan, Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend, was launching Sneha, was not lost on anyone either.

However, Sneha believes the entire episode might have made too big a deal out of an insignificant matter. Speaking to IANS, Sneha said she wasn’t bothered by the comparisons. “I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn’t bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasised the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such a big deal,” she claimed.

A year after her debut, Sneha told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the film industry but to be very honest I am not really happy being compared to her for my looks. I want to have my own individuality. What can I do if I look like her? I don’t want to be so but can’t change my looks now. I love to be known and recognized for my own work and achievements.

Sneha had said that she met Aishwarya once and she received her warmly. “I have met her once at a function and she met me with all respect and warmth. I liked it very much. To be true, in the beginning I wanted to avoid her but then I changed my mind and went and said ‘Hi’ ‘to her,” she said.

Sneha was reportedly discovered by Salman’s sister, Arpita, when she moved to Mumbai from Muscat. “I thought it was a prank when Salman called me for the role,” Sneha had said.

Sneha is now going to make her digital debut in the Zee5 thriller show Expiry Date about extra marital affairs.

