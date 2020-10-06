e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sneha Ullal says comparisons with Aishwarya Rai were PR strategy: ‘It was no big deal’

Sneha Ullal says comparisons with Aishwarya Rai were PR strategy: ‘It was no big deal’

Sneha Ullal made her Bollywood debut in 2005 opposite Salman Khan in Lucky No Time for Love. The actor was compared with Aishwarya Rai for their similar looks. But Sneha says it was all a PR strategy.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2020 06:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sneha Ullal says comparisons with Aishwarya Rai were blown out of proportions.
Sneha Ullal says comparisons with Aishwarya Rai were blown out of proportions.
         

Actor Sneha Ullal, who made her debut with Lucky No Time For Love in 2005, became instantly famous for her uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai. The irony of Salman Khan, Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend, was launching Sneha, was not lost on anyone either.

However, Sneha believes the entire episode might have made too big a deal out of an insignificant matter. Speaking to IANS, Sneha said she wasn’t bothered by the comparisons. “I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn’t bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasised the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such a big deal,” she claimed.

 
View this post on Instagram

🌷

A post shared by Disha (@snehaullal) on

A year after her debut, Sneha told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the film industry but to be very honest I am not really happy being compared to her for my looks. I want to have my own individuality. What can I do if I look like her? I don’t want to be so but can’t change my looks now. I love to be known and recognized for my own work and achievements.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’, leaves him blushing at the thought of Shehnaaz Gill

Sneha had said that she met Aishwarya once and she received her warmly. “I have met her once at a function and she met me with all respect and warmth. I liked it very much. To be true, in the beginning I wanted to avoid her but then I changed my mind and went and said ‘Hi’ ‘to her,” she said.

Sneha was reportedly discovered by Salman’s sister, Arpita, when she moved to Mumbai from Muscat. “I thought it was a prank when Salman called me for the role,” Sneha had said.

Sneha is now going to make her digital debut in the Zee5 thriller show Expiry Date about extra marital affairs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Hathras fallout: Yogi Adityanath smells ‘international’ plot to destabilise UP govt
Hathras fallout: Yogi Adityanath smells ‘international’ plot to destabilise UP govt
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
Fields on fire: 1,200 cases of stubble burning in 2 weeks in Punjab
Fields on fire: 1,200 cases of stubble burning in 2 weeks in Punjab
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid-19 meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid-19 meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In