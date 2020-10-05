Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’, leaves him blushing at the thought of Shehnaaz Gill

tv

A new promo video for Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows contestant Sara Gurpal teasing Sidharth Shukla about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, which blossomed on the shows 13th season. Sara said that Sidharth is like a brother-in-law to every Punjabi.

In the video, shared on the Colors Instagram page, Sara, Sidharth and a few other contestants are seen chilling together. “On behalf of the Punjab audience, I have to tell you, you are like a brother-in-law to us,” she tells him in Hindi. Sidharth visibly blushes, as the other contestants have a good laugh.

Following Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared in a number of hit music videos, including the popular Bhula Dunga. Shehnaaz also took part in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she was to find herself a husband. However, she claimed that she was in love with Sidharth and could not forge a connection with any of her suitors.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that her equation with Sidharth remains unchanged after the show. “Jo mera bond tha, jaise Bigg Boss mein tha, abhi bhi waisa hi hai. Main chahti hoon ki woh waisa hi bana rahe. Miss kyun karna? Phone pe baat karti hoon, laga leti hoon main jab bhi miss karti hoon (Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him).”

Sara addressed comparisons she might face with Shehnaaz. In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “Had it not been me, someone else would have come from Punjab. We are all different individuals. I am not taking it negatively. I am very proud of Shehnaaz Gill. She was entertaining and I have no problems with comparisons. And people of Punjab are anyway very nice. I am prepared for everything, be it positive or negative. When people will see me, I hope they will love me.”

