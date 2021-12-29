Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Bagga asks why Rubina Dilaik is accused of ‘dominating’ Abhinav Shukla, finds ‘nothing wrong’ with it

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga has said that it is “for good” that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik dominates over co-contestant and husband Abhinav Shukla. She also asked why no one ever questions a dominating husband.

Quoting a tweet from Colors TV, Shefali wrote, “When you are dominating for good , I think there is nothing wrong in that. #rubina #BiggBoss14.” She also tweeted, “I have hardly seen people raising questions when a husband is dominating. Strange but true. Then why to point when a wife is dominating. Arey unka relationship hai jaise unko sahi lage (It is their relationship, whatever works for them). #rubina #biggboss14 #rubinav.”

I have hardly seen people raising questions when a husband is dominating . Strange but true. Then why to point when a wife is dominating . Arey unka relationship hai jaise unko sahi lage . #rubina #biggboss14 #rubinav https://t.co/UKdVGMKpQ4 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 27, 2020

The housemates, especially Rahul Vaidya, often make fun of Rubina for being too dominating. Even the show host, Salman Khan, cracks jokes targeting Rubina’s dominating nature. He often, mockingly, sympathises with Abhinav for being the one who is dominated. Recently, even comedy writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa cracked a joke on it when he visited the house as a Christmas special guest.

Shefali also praised Rahul Vaidya while taking an indirect dig at Rahul Mahajan. “Raja aur rani dono hi badhia hai (both the king and queen are good for the show) for the show #rubina #RahulVaidya #biggboss14. #RahulVaidya is task mein bhi aur #BiggBoss14 mein bhi chauke chakke maarne mein maahir hai (Rahul Vaidya is an expert and hits sixes and fours in this task as well as the game) ! Keep going”, she wrote in a series of tweets.

Oh #RahulMahajan bhi toh hai.. wo toh dikhe hi nahi. Think he will leave the house this time #BiggBoss14 https://t.co/wP7DbmVVDU — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 29, 2020

She also tweeted, “So, everyone except #VikasGupta is nominated .Who do you think will go ? #sonaliphogat or #AbhinavShukla ? #biggboss14. Oh #RahulMahajan bhi toh hai.. wo toh dikhe hi nahi (Rahul Mahajan is there too, he is barely seen on the show). Think he will leave the house this time #BiggBoss14.”

