Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Singer Rahul Sipligunj wins, Chiranjeevi makes special appearance

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 08:26 IST

Singer Rahul Sipligunj on Sunday emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He took home the winner’s trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

The grand finale of the show saw actor Chiranjeevi make a special appearance. Actors Srikanth, Nidhhi Agerwal, Anjali, Anurag Kulkarni, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and director Maruthi also attended the finale.

The third season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on July 21. The show, which was earlier hosted by Jr NTR and Nani in its first and second seasons respectively, was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni in its third edition.

The evening was kicked-off by special performances by Ravi Krishna and Jyothi, who matched steps to Ramulo Ramula, the hit number from Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo. Actor Hema, who was evicted in the first week, took to the stage to entertain viewers with a special dance performance.

Chiranjeevi hands over the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 trophy to Rahul Sipligunj.

Contestants Himaja and Shilpa performed next. Their performances were followed by Punarnavi Bhupalam and Vithika Sandesh who were later joined by Tamannaah Simhadri, Mahesh Vitta and Jaffar.

After the performances by the former contestants, Nagarjuna made a grand entry and matched steps with all the evicted contestants on stage. He went on to spend a few minutes to talk to the ex-contestants about how their life has changed post their exit from Bigg Boss.

Nagarjuna then went on to speak to the family members of the five finalists: Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar and Ali Reza. A few minutes later, Rahul went on stage to sing a song and he dedicated it to the audience of Bigg Boss and was joined by other finalists.

After Rahul’s performance, a throwback video of the entire season was played and it left the finalists emotional. A few minutes later, actor Catherine Tresa entered the house and presented a special dance performance.

This was followed by Raashi Khanna and director Maruthi, who entered the house to promote their upcoming film, Prathiroju Pandage. Raashi went on to sing a song from the film on Nagarjuna’s special request. They went on to reveal the name of the first finalist who got evicted and it happened to be Ali Reza.

Ali thanked his wife and family for the support and was happy to be in the top five. He said Rahul will win the show.

After Ali’s eviction, singer Anurag Kulkarni took the stage. He performed a medley of popular Telugu tracks. His performance was followed by special dance performance by Anjali, who danced to several chartbuster songs.

To announce the next eviction, actor Srikanth was brought into the house. He brought a briefcase along with him and Nagarjuna told the finalists that it contains Rs 10 lakh and whosoever was willing to take it should voluntarily leave the house.

Minutes later, Srikanth brought another briefcase which also had Rs 10 lakh. Nagarjuna announced that one of the contestants can walk away with Rs 20 lakh. Eventually, Srikanth and Catherine announced Varun Sandesh has been evicted.

When it was Varun’s turn to leave the house, Nagarjuna asked him why he didn’t take the money. He said he didn’t because he respected the love audiences showered on him. Before leaving, Varun wished for Rahul to win the show.

After another special performance by Vithika and Punarnavi, Anjali took to the stage to announce the next eviction. Before Anjali could announce the name, Nagarjuna interfered and announced Rs 10 lakh as prize money for anyone who wished to leave. Soon, the prize money became Rs 25 lakh but none of the finalists were interested.

Anjali went on to announce Baba Bhaskar was evicted. Nagarjuna congratulated Baba on his 15-week-long journey in the house. Baba said he wanted Sreemukhi to win the show.

Actor Niddhi Agerwal entered the house and danced to the hit number Dimag Kharab from her recent Telugu film, Ismart Shankar. Her performance was followed by a special offer by Nagarjuna to the remaining finalists Sreemukhi and Rahul. Nagarjuna said both of them can choose to leave the house with Rs 25 lakh each as prize money.

Later, Nagarjuna welcomed Chiranjeevi on the stage and the audience erupted in loud roar. Chiranjeevi said he was honoured to be a guest on the show and thanked everyone for their love and support. The actor requested a special video to be played to honour Nagarjuna as the show’s host. An emotional Nagarjuna thanked everyone after watching the video.

Chiranjeevi went on to reveal that his wife would make him watch Bigg Boss and that’s how he knows the journey of each contestant on the show. He went on to praise Sreemukhi and Rahul for their amazing journey.

Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi together announced Rahul as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. They handed over a trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Nagarjuna went on to reveal that around 7 crore votes were cast in the final episode.

