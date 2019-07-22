Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Nagarjuna turns host, 13 celebrities enter the house

The third season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on Sunday. The show, which was earlier hosted by Jr NTR and Nani in its first and second seasons, respectively, will now be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

After weeks of speculation about the probable contestants on the reality show, the final fifteen celebrities who entered the house are Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, Mahesh Vitta, Ali Reza, Hema, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Baba Bhaskar, Rohini, Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Jaffar, Ashu Reddy, Ravi Krishna and Shiva Jyothi.

Vithika Sheru

Vithika is a well-known actor who has predominantly worked in Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2008 with Kannada film Anthu Inthu Preethi Banthu and went on to star in Telugu films such as Jhummandi Naadam, Prema Ishq Kadhal and Paddanandi Premalo Mari among others. She is married to actor Varun Sandesh, who is also part of the show this season.

Sreemukhi, Himaja and Shiva Jyoti have entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house.

Varun Sandesh

A popular Telugu actor, Varun made his acting debut with Sekhar Kammula’s 2007 film Happy Days. The same year, he starred in Kurradu, the Telugu remake of Dhanush’s Tamil crime thriller Pollathavan. His other popular films include Maro Charitra, Yamaindi Ee Vela, Chammak Chalo and D For Dopidi among others.

Sreemukhi

Having started her career as an anchor on Telugu television, she made her acting debut with a small role in Allu Arjun’s Julayi. She’s worked in a few more films such as Nenu Sailaja, Savitri, Gentleman and Babu Baga Busy.

Mahesh Vitta

A small time actor, Mahesh rose to fame after he starred with Nani in Krishnarjuna Yuddham. Some of his other films include Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Chalo and Paper Boy. He has also starred in over 100 short films.

Ali Reza

A model cum actor, Ali made his debut in a lead role with Telugu film Gayakudu and has also starred in films such as Dhruva, Naa Route Separate and Maate Mantramu. He has also worked in a Hindi film called Mukhbir.

Hema

Popular character artiste, Hema has worked in over 100 Telugu films over the years. Mostly seen in comic roles paired opposite well-known male comedians like Brahmanandam; Hema had once participated and lost in the Andhra Pradesh general elections from Mandapet in 2014. She made her acting debut with 1989 film Chinnari Sneham and went on to films like Boss, Annavaram, Blade Babji, Kandireega and Julayi.

Punarnavi Bhupalam

The 23-year-old actor, who started her career in theatre at the age of 17, made her debut with 2013 film Uyyala Jampala and was later seen in the critically-acclaimed film Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju.

Baba Bhaskar

A well-known choreographer, Baba Bhaskar made his directorial debut this year with GV Prakash Kumar’s Tamil film Kuppathu Raja. As dance master, he’s worked on several Telugu films over the years and has won several awards.

Rohini Noni

Television actor Rohini Noni was the 7th contestant to enter the house. She entered the house, grooving to one of Nagarjuna’s hit numbers.

Rahul Sipligunj

Rahul, a popular Telugu folk singer, rose to stardom via his music videos which he started sharing in 2009. He has many songs to his credit. He has also crooned for Telugu films such as Josh, Eega, RX 100 and Maharshi to name a few.

Himaja

Popular character artiste, Himaja made her debut with 2015 film Shivam. Since then, she’s starred in around a dozen films and some of them include Mahesh Babu’s Spyder and Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Jaffar Babu

A journalist by profession, Jaffar is popular for his no-nonsense interviews. His entry into the house was received with mixed response.

Ashu Reddy

A character artiste, Ashu has starred in Telugu films such as Chal Mohan Ranga. She’s an Instagram sensation with over 470K followers.

Ravikrishna

Popular for his television avatar, Ravikrishna recently quit danced-based show Dance Jodi Dance to make himself available for Bigg Boss. On TV, he has played lead roles on shows like Bavamaradallu, That is Mahalakshmi and Sundarakanda.

Shiva Jyothi

Popularly known as ‘Teenmaar’ Savitri on TV, Jyoti was the first contestant to be introduced on Sunday. She became a household name with her show Teenmaar, in which she usually talks about the latest happenings in Telangana with her impeccable local accent.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 14:57 IST