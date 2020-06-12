e-paper
Breathe Into The Shadows first poster: Abhishek Bachchan's debut web series is deep and dark, see pic

Abhishek Bachchan shared the first poster of Breathe Into The Shadows, his digital debut that is set to launch online on July 10. Breathe also features Amit Sadh, Saiyyami Kher and Nithya Menon.

tv Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:54 IST
The first poster of Abhishek Bachchan’s debut web series, Breathe.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared the release date and poster for the upcoming season of his critically acclaimed web series Breathe Into The Shadows. Amit Sadh reprises his role from the first season of the Amazon Prime series that starred R Madhavan in the lead role.

The psychological crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan. Nithya Menen also features in the show alongside Sayami Kher. Sharing the poster and date, Abhishek tweeted, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 on @primevideoin @BreatheAmazon @MenenNithya @TheAmitSadh @SaiyamiKher @mayankvsharma @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent.” The poster he shared is a broken face mask that conceals a small girl hugging herself in fear.

 

Director of the show Mayank Sharma said in a statement, “We are happy to bring Prime members an all-new avatar of Breathe. While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter I am excited to take Prime members on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath.”

Also read: Ramayan: When Ram, Sita shot a scene with a ‘fat snake’ above their heads, reveals Dipika Chikhlia

About working on the web series, Abhishek had said in 2018, “In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film.”

The series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

