Exclusive: Karanvir Bohra talks about becoming a dad again, says his ‘trinity is complete’

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:38 IST

Karanvir Bohra says he is a big believer in the trinity- Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, Laxmi Saraswati Parvati, and now, he’s got his own after the arrival of his third daughter.

Talking to us exclusively, he says, “My happiness has no bounds. Having three girls is something I would have just dreamt of. Even if I would have asked for something else, it wouldn’t have happened. Three girls is completing the holy trinity.”

Parents to two adorable four-year old munchkins, Teejay Sidhu, his wife, and Bohra are in Canada right now. Becoming a dad is easier this time around, he says.

“It’s way more easy right now. The whole thing is that it’s not just one baby, there are three babies, the other two shouldn’t feel left out, that mom and dad are giving attention to the newborn, they should get their love also. An addition should be an addition their life also, they shouldn’t feel excluded. Both these girls have taken over her, and when she cries, they scream out loud ‘the baby’s crying, get the milk ready!’,” says Bohra, who will return to India alone shortly, while his wife and the newborn will remain in Canada for some months.

Was the duo thinking about whether it would be a boy or a girl this time around? The actor denies it, and in fact says people have been asking them such sorts of questions on social media too.

Bohra reveals, “I have seen comments, people are thinking we were trying for a boy. As I had said earlier in my post, it doesn’t matter if it’s a boy or a girl, it’ very important to have a healthy child. Specifically, in today’ time and age we shouldn’t be giving so much importance to boy or girl because a baby is a blessing. That’s what people should think. Puraane zamane mein tha, when kings wanted a heir. They had so much, they thought their son will take over the kingdom and become the king. That isn’t there now, queens can also takeover!”

Adding that lineage isn’t something that lies with the child, he continues, “I really hope people understand, especially in India. Ladka kar ke kya kar loge? I am way more happier. Boy hota toh trinity complete nahi hoti.”

What’s quite interesting is the fact that Bohra has sort of joined a club of ceelbs with three daughters each, with names such as Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Matt Damon already being in it!

We come to the most important thing as we are about to wrap up this conversation: have they settled on a name for the newborn? “We are still thinking. We took three months to name bella and Vienna. Right now, we are just calling her sweety, cutie. Maybe within a week’s time we will come up with a name,” he signs off.

