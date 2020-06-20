International Day of Yoga: Tinaa Dattaa says yoga has calmed her down, ‘I had a lot of stress, anger and anxiety within, that’s in control now’

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:00 IST

At a time when many is worried about the future, Tinaa Dattaa has found solace in yoga. And on the International Day of Yoga, the actor, who began her tryst with yoga in January this year, admits that it has now become a way of life.

Interestingly, Dattaa earlier used to count on functional and weight training to stay fit, and she now spends two to three hours a day doing yoga asanas.

“Given the kind of profession we’re in, staying fit is very important. So, I’d hit the gym daily. But there were days when after a rigourous training, my body would get tired and the soreness would take time to heal making me skip my routine,” she recalls, confessing she was very reluctant to try yoga.

“My friend Aashka (Goradia Goble; actor) would always tell me to take up yoga but I never liked this form of fitness. However, this time around, I decided to give it a shot,” says the Uttaran actor, who tried her hand at pole dancing to begin with,”and I really liked it. Aashka also told me how yoga makes us flexible”.

It was in March when Dattaa visited Aashka and her husband Brent Goble’s yoga centre in Goa and has been stuck there since due to the lockdown.

“Every morning after I sweat it out in my classes for a few hours and I feel so relaxed. .My body has reacted to yoga well and I started getting my postures right very soon. I can now do difficult binding postures too apart from pincha asana, headstands, handstands, crow posture. I never imagined doing yoga would be so liberating,” she muses.

And that’s why the actor says she has, in a way, rediscovered herself though yoga, as the healing has been both within and without.

“I’m often asked what have I gained doing yoga and meditation. The answer is inner peace. I had a lot of stress, anger and anxiety within, which is in control now. Yoga has calmed me down,” she tells us.

Dattaa,27, admits that in the last three months, there have been days when she felt low, “but every time I did yoga, it just made me happier. Also, I guess company matters”.

Asked when does she plan to return to Mumbai for work, the actor says it’s all so uncertain. “Actually no flight has taken off for Mumbai from Goa till now. I thought of driving down but that didn’t seem feasible. Luckily, one my shows would be shot in Goa; I’m waiting for that, so I can finish my work here and then go back to Mumbai,” says the actor, who’s also planning to go to Kolkata soon to meet her family.

