Home / TV / Kapil Sharma apologises to Kayastha community for ‘hurting sentiments’ in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma apologises to Kayastha community for ‘hurting sentiments’ in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma has issued an apology to the Kayastha community for hurting their sentiments.

tv Updated: May 21, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma has asked for forgiveness.
         

Comedian Kapil Sharma has offered an apology to the Kayastha community. He expressed regret if their sentiments were hurt during an episode his show The Kapil Sharma Show.

“Dear Kayastha community, I heard about The Kapil Sharma Show episode telecast on 28 March 2020. If the mention of Shri Chitragupta Ji has hurt your sentiments, then I and my entire team apologise to you. Our intention wasn’t to hurt anyone. I pray to God that may you all be safe, happy and keep smiling. With love and respect,” he wrote in his tweet.

 

Kapil’s fans appreciated his tweet. “We love you Kapil.Thanks for making India Laugh in this difficult times.Watching your shows in lockdown,” read a reply on his post. “No, sir we enjoy your episodes they are really stress busters hope you grow more and your show will go on,” wrote another.

Kapil is currently in lockdown with his family in Mumbai. Last month he celebrated his 39th birthday at home and even celebrated Navratras with his baby daughter. He dolled up Anayra in a lehenga and choli for Ashtami puja.

He took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of his adorable three-month-old daughter, who was dressed in a pink and yellow lehenga-choli. He captioned the image: “Jai mata di A#ashtami #kanjakpoojan#daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

Kapil had also earlier announced that he was contributing a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the PM-Cares fund to help fight coronavirus in the country.

