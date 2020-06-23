Kapil Sharma thanks fan whose grandmother wanted to watch his show after returning from hospital

tv

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 09:38 IST

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to thank a fan whose 82-year-old grandmother wanted to watch only his shows on her return from hospital. He wished for her speedy recovery.

Replying to a fan, Kapil wrote: “Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji. May god bless her with good health n happiness #gratitude.” The Twitter user had earlier tweeted to Kapil and written: “My 82YO grandmother just got back from the hospital and all she asked to watch was @KapilSharmaK9 ‘s show. These are the kind of blessings you can’t buy with money. Thank You sir.” The user had also put out a picture which showed an elderly lady lying on the bed and watching The Kapil Sharma Show on a laptop.

Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji🙏 may god bless her with good health n happiness 🤗😇🙏 #gratitude https://t.co/dQSwzlMeBZ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 20, 2020

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl in December last year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he had mentioned that he has been home since then and the coronavirus lockdown that was announced from mid-March didn’t really affect him much, as he remained indoors except when he had his shoots. He had also mentioned how having a baby at home helped. He had said: “I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different. Time passes quickly when you have a child at home.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone scolds paparazzi for posting, monetising videos of Sushant Singh Rajput without ‘family’s consent’

After the Maharashtra government announced relaxation in rules from the beginning of June, there were reports that Kapil and his team would resume shooting in June. However, comedian Bharti Singh, speaking to Times of India, categorically denied any such development. She was quoted as saying, “The situation is not right to start the shoot. Kapil bhai (Kapil Sharma) is not very keen to start the shoot. He has requested to wait at least till June 30th because there is no point in starting the shoot now because the danger is still there. Nobody wants to risk the life of any staff member or anyone else. We have not been informed by the production house till now, but if they decide to start the shoot I will be the happiest. Like everyone, I have been stuck at home for the last three-and-a-half months and I want to go back on the sets.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more