Kapil Sharma Show shoot will not resume in June, says Bharti Singh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:52 IST

Comedian-actor Bharti Singh has put all rumours to rest and revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show will not resume shooting this month. Recent reports had claimed that Kapil wants to begin the shoot soon. Bharti is a part of Kapil’s show that has Bollywood celebrities appearing as guests and is shot in front of a live audience.

Bharti told Times of India in an interview, “The situation is not right to start the shoot. Kapil bhai (Kapil Sharma) is not very keen to start the shoot. He has requested to wait at least till June 30th because there is no point in starting the shoot now because the danger is still there. Nobody wants to risk the life of any staff member or anyone else. We have not been informed by the production house till now, but if they decide to start the shoot I will be the happiest. Like everyone, I have been stuck at home for the last three-and-a-half months and I want to go back on the sets.”

Bharti had earlier said that the shooting for the popular show may resume in June, but she does not seem to be of the same opinion anymore.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, shooting norms have been changed to ensure all precautions are observed. Guidelines for getting back to the sets suggest not more than 33 per cent of staff to be present at any given time. Norms of social distancing, alternate working hours, additional health services and equipments, sanitization and renewed medical insurances will put additional burden on the producers who have already faced setback due to stalling of all work for past three months.

