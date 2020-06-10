e-paper
Bharti Singh heartbroken by ex-manager Disha Salian’s death, says it has left her ‘speechless’

Disha Salian, a 28-year-old celebrity talent manager, died late Monday night. Bharti Singh mourned the loss of her former manager.

tv Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:46 IST
Bharti Singh expressed shock and grief at the death of her former manager Disha Salian.
Comedian Bharti Singh is shaken up by the alleged suicide of her former manager Disha Salian. She mourned Disha’s death on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Speechless,” followed by a series of crying emojis. “RIP,” she added.

Disha had also worked as a manager to actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma. PTI reports that the 28-year-old celebrity talent manager jumped off the 12th floor of a building in the Malad area of Mumbai on Monday night.

A Malwani police station official told the agency, “She lived in Dadar but visited the building often as her fiance stayed here. Her parents were informed, their statements recorded. But they have not filed a complaint or named anyone in connection with the incident. Her swab sample has been collected for Covid-19 testing.”

The police have filed an accidental death report and are conducting an inquiry to find out why she took this step, Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad told PTI. Sushant mourned Disha’s demise and called it ‘devastating news’. He wrote on his Instagram stories, “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Varun said that he could not come to terms with the news of Disha’s death. Sharing a picture with her on Instagram, he wrote: “Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrat Bharucha and Richa Chadha also expressed their shock and sadness at the news.

