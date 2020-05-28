Bharti Singh says she was planning for a baby but delayed it due to Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Right now, it is risky’

Updated: May 28, 2020 20:46 IST

Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa wanted to expand their family in 2020, but their plans went for a toss, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has now decided to defer their plans of having a baby to next year.

Bharti told TellyChakkar in an interview, “Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mein 20-20 khel loon (I thought let me play 20-20 in 2020),” she quipped, adding that she put the brakes on these plans due to the ongoing crisis.

“However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk,” she added.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of Comedy Circus. They got married on December 3, 2017, after being in a relationship for seven years.

This year, on Haarsh’s birthday, Bharti got his name inked on her wrist. He was blown away by the romantic gesture and gushed about it in an Instagram post: “What a gift. she cant even take injections and she did it for me this is the best gift from my love. thankyou so much for lovely tattoo.”

Meanwhile, Bharti and Haarsh have been entertaining their fans even during the lockdown. The couple started an online show - Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. The series is shot completely indoors and has short gags on their fun activities during the lockdown.

