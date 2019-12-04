Bharti Singh wishes ‘soulmate’ Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 2nd wedding anniversary, thanks him ‘for everything’. See pics

tv

Comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have completed two years of marriage. The comedienne took to Instagram to celebrate the day and wished him on the occasion.

Sharing a collage of their wedding pictures, Bharti wrote: “Happy anniversary my soulmate @haarshlimbachiyaa30 thankyou so much for everything harsh main tumhare bina aapni life ka AK pal bhi nahi soch sakti main tumse bahut payar karti hoon,aur mujh Se jayada tum mujh Se payar karte ho Chote baby ko kaise rakhte hai vaise tumne Mujhe rakha hai aur humesha meri har jid maani hai main god se yahi kahugi 7 janam nahi har janam maie tum hi mere husband bano.” Harsh too put out cute posts on the occasion.

Bharti and Harsh got married in Goa on December 3 in 2017. The wedding and pre-wedding functions were attended by a bunch of her industry friends.

From the mehendi to the haldi ceremony, pictures and videos were closely followed by Bharti’s many fans. Those who attended the functions including actor Rithvik Dhanjani who came along with Asha Negi, Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Rakhi Sawant, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira, Monalisa with husband Vikrant and Pooja Banerjee among others.

Bharti is undoubtedly one of the most popular names on TV, along with another comedian, Kapil Sharma, who also happens to be her close friend. Through much of Kapil’s trying times, in the last year and half, Bharti has stood by him. She made it to his wedding with Ginni Chatrath as well in December last year.

Having watched Kapil closely, she had remarked that marriage to Ginni has had a soothing effect on Kapil. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she had said, “He comes on the sets cut to cut, and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us.”

“Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient.”

