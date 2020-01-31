Bharti Singh gets husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s name tattooed for his birthday, he says ‘best gift’. See pic

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:52 IST

Comedy writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa got the “best” birthday gift from his wife, comedian Bharti Singh. She decided to express her love for him by getting a tattoo of his name on her wrist.

Sharing a picture of Bharti’s tattoo, Haarsh wrote in an Instagram post, “What a gift. she cant even take injections and she did it for me this is the best gift from my love. thankyou so much for lovely tattoo.”

Bharti also shared adorable photos with Haarsh on his birthday (January 30) and penned a romantic note. She wrote, “happy birthday my soulmate #love #blessed #hubbylove #family #lifeline#heartbeat Ilove you so much @haarshlimbachiyaa30 thankyou so much for everything.”

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who features alongside Bharti in The Kapil Sharma Show, commented on the post: “Love u both, happy birthday harsh.” Dancer Mukti Mohan showered love on Bharti and Haarsh and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you Harsh. Aap dono bahut pyaare ho. Love you.”

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, after being in a relationship for seven years. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the comedian shared the most special gift that she received from her husband. “Iska bas chale toh mujhe roz gifts de (If he had his way, he would give me gifts every day). I remember he got me a bag worth Rs 2 lakh, which I wouldn’t have bought because main khud kanjoos hoon. ”

Meanwhile, Haarsh revealed in the interview what he loved the most about Bharti. He said that it was her genuine nature that attracted him. “She is really genuine. She doesn’t differentiate between people. How she jokes with the producer of the show is exactly the same how she is with the spot boy,” he said.

