e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian dies, suicide suspected: report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian dies, suicide suspected: report

Disha Salian, who had worked with Varun Sharma, Bharti Singh and Sushant SIngh Rajput, among many others, reportedly died after falling from 14th floor of a Mumbai building. Cops are probing all possibilities and causes of the death, including suicide.

bollywood Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Disha Salian has represented Sushant Singh Rajput among other celebs.
Disha Salian has represented Sushant Singh Rajput among other celebs.
         

Celeb manager Disha Salian, who has worked with Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, reportedly jumped to death on Monday evening from the terrace of the building where she lived in Mumbai.

A Peepingmoon report claimed Disha died after jumping from the 14th floor of a Malad building. Cops have not recovered any suicide note and are still probing the causes of death.

Also read: Varun Dhawan shares pics from 1920’s plague: ‘World has been through this before’

According to various media reports, Disha was Varun’s manager for over a year and she also worked with comedian Bharti Singh and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She had been working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone of late.

More details are awaited.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India-China troops disengage at 4 standoff points in eastern Ladakh
India-China troops disengage at 4 standoff points in eastern Ladakh
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In