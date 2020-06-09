Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian dies, suicide suspected: report

bollywood

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:49 IST

Celeb manager Disha Salian, who has worked with Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, reportedly jumped to death on Monday evening from the terrace of the building where she lived in Mumbai.

A Peepingmoon report claimed Disha died after jumping from the 14th floor of a Malad building. Cops have not recovered any suicide note and are still probing the causes of death.

According to various media reports, Disha was Varun’s manager for over a year and she also worked with comedian Bharti Singh and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She had been working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone of late.

More details are awaited.

