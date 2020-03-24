e-paper
Home / TV / Karanvir Bohra shares pic holding broom, urges men to help wives with chores during coronavirus lockdown: ‘Leading by example’

Karanvir Bohra shares pic holding broom, urges men to help wives with chores during coronavirus lockdown: ‘Leading by example’

Television actor Karanvir Bohra appealed to men to help their wives out with household chores during the coronavirus outbreak.

tv Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Karanvir Bohra appealed to men to participate in the household chores, as well.
Karanvir Bohra appealed to men to participate in the household chores, as well.
         

Amid coronavirus lockdown, actor Karanvir Bohra requested men to help their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other household work.

“With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home,” Karanvir wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Not only this, he shared a photograph in which he is seen holding a broom in his hand. “Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay (Karanvir’s wife) does other chores, I share the work load during these times of quarantine,” he added.

Also see: Katrina Kaif’s ‘professional tutorial’ on washing dishes during coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

 

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in Shararat, got married to Teejay in 2006. The couple share two twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

