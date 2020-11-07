KBC 12: Anuradha Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah won Rs 25 lakh with this question. Can you answer it too?

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:29 IST

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah, along with social worker Anuradha Kapoor, appeared on current 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati for a special Karamveer episode. Together, they won Rs 25 lakh for their organisation, Swayam.

Swayam, works for the women who have been affected by domestic violence. It helps give them a safe place where they can learn different vocations and also regain their self confidence. Anuradha is the founder of this organisation and participated on the show to raise awareness on the issue.

Ratna and Anuradha fielded all questions by host Amitabh Bachchan with ease and even won a big prize money. They might have earned even more had they not run out of time. The two did not know the answer to the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh and decided to use their lifeline ‘Flip the Question’. Upon using it, they were asked the following question by the host:

According to the Qissa-i-Sanjan, which king gave refuge to the Parsis in Gujarat, where they founded the settlement of Sanjan?

The options were: Dronasimha, Jadi Rana, Mularaja and Navaghana.

Anuradha and Ratna, after a little contemplation, went with Jadi Rana. Which turned out to be the correct answer.

Qissa-i-Sanjan tells of the early years of Zoroastrian settlers in the Indian subcontinent. Jadi Rana, the king, allowed them to seek refuge in his kingdom but he had a few conditions. “They were to adopt the local language (Gujarati), their women were to wear the garments of the local women (the Sari), they were to cease to carry weapons, marriages were only to be performed in the evenings,” as per the text.

In an earlier question, Ratna also fielded a question about the film Golmaal. The question was ‘In the role of father, which actor said: “Tumhari shaadi usse nahin hogi jise tum prem karti ho … tumhari shaadi usse hogi jise main prem karta hoon”?’ The correct answer was Utpal Dutt. Ratna also mentioned that her mother Dina Pathak was also a part of the film.

Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in Thappad as Taapsee Pannu’s mother. Her next film is Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Ranveer Singh.

