Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain trailer: Ronit Roy, Mona Singh return to TV with web series on infidelity

Mona Singh and Ronit Roy’s fans are in for a big treat this March. The actors will be seen together in Alt Balaji’s upcoming drama, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Ronit plays a married man with two daughters, who falls in love with Mona’s character. He struggles to find a balance between his unaccepting family and his love for the new woman in his life. His daughters hate her while his wife is ready for any ‘arrangement’ as long as he doesn’t ask for a divorce. Humiliated and ignored, the ‘other woman’ wants to end their relationship but he wouldn’t let her.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain marks Mona’s return to fiction after a long time. She made her debut in 2003 with Sony’s hit show, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. She then won the first ever season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa in 2006 and moved on to shows like Kya Hua Tera Vaada, horror show Kavach and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Ronit has had a good career even beyond television. While he made his television debut with Kasautti Zindagi Kay, he later worked in films like Udaan, Ugly and 2 States.

The show will begin streaming on March 16.

