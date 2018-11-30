Netflix cancels Daredevil in mass purging that claimed Luke Cage, Iron Fist

Netflix on Friday announced the cancellation of Marvel’s Daredevil after three seasons. The move comes on the heels of the cancellations of fellow Marvel shows, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

According to a Deadline report, the show might survive on a different platform. “Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” read the official statement, according to the report. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note.”

The report hinted that unlike Luke Cage and Iron Fist, the series might survive on a different platform, perhaps Disney’s soon-to-launch digital streaming service. Disney has teased series that feature Marvel characters such as Loki and Scarlet Witch for the service, titled Disney +. The platform will officially launch in 2019, with the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Mike Coulter in a still from Marvel’s Luke Cage.

Netflix said that all three seasons of Daredevil will remain on the platform, however Disney is said to have ended ties with the streaming giant and will debut their feature films on their own platform in the future.

Daredevil was the first Marvel original series to premiere on Netflix, and ended on a critically acclaimed third season. Even as reports suggested that the other Marvel shows weren’t performing quite as well, Daredevil was held up as the flagship Marvel show on the platform. Only Jessica Jones and The Punisher have survived the axe, but no announcements about their renewal has been made either.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 14:39 IST