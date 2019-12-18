e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / TV / Payal Rohatgi on her stay inside jail: ‘I was very scared in jail, I have been politically victimised’

Payal Rohatgi on her stay inside jail: ‘I was very scared in jail, I have been politically victimised’

After she was released on bail, Payal Rohatgi has claimed she is being ‘politically victimised’.

tv Updated: Dec 18, 2019 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Payal Rohatgi was arrested and has now been released on bail.
Payal Rohatgi was arrested and has now been released on bail.
         

Actor Payal Rohatgi has said she has been “politically victimised” a day after she was released on bail. The actor was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media against Nehru-Gandhi family.

A Times of India report quoted Payal as telling her fans, “Thank you everybody for getting me out. I was very scared in jail, but now I am very happy. I have been politically victimised.” Recounting her stay at the Bundi jail, she further told the daily, “I spent a sleepless night and it was very cold. We slept on the floor on a mattress. It was my first experience in jail and I hope it to be the last,” she said.

Payal was stationed in the female general ward and said she had women inmates sharing their experiences with her. “I was very touched by their stories,” she added. Payal had also told ANI, “It was very cold in jail. But inmates were good. They shared their stories with me.”

Also read: Salman Khan makes a kind gesture, pays spot boys whose dues had been delayed

Payal was arrested after she failed to appear for hearings of a case filed against her in Rajasthan. The case was filed by Congress worker Charmesh Sharma. A case was filed against her under section 504, 505(2) of the IPC.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mamta Gupta told IANS, “Despite several notices sent to her, Rohatgi did not come to Bundi for interrogation. The notices were sent via email, posts and even a team was sent there to look for her. However, this time, police team found her and hence she was arrested.”

Defending Payal, her fiancee Sangram Singh has said, “Payal has represented everyone. From an aam aadmi (common man) to khaas aadmi. I feel zubaan sabke paas hai but himmat har kisi ke paas nahi (I feel everyone has voice but not everyone is courageous). I am proud of her that she showed the courage to talk about something which she strongly feels about. I used to stop her initially from making such videos, but then I realised that Payal is very strong headed and if she feels strongly about anything, she will definitely speak about it.”

Payal’s advocate Bhupendra Sahay Saxena presented a bail plea on Thursday and she was released on Tuesday on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each, public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav informed PTI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
‘Citizenship Act is a disaster’: Mamata targets Home Minister Amit Shah
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope off to a steady start in huge chase
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope off to a steady start in huge chase
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News