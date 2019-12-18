Salman Khan makes a kind gesture, pays spot boys whose dues had been delayed

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:12 IST

For the ardent fans of Salman Khan, the actor has a heart of gold. According to a report in Asian Age, the actor displayed his softer side yet again, when he helped spot boys on his film’s sets get their payments that had been delayed.

Quoting a source, the report said, “Sometimes, it does happen that in the midst of a hectic shoot, payments are not made to the workers who are on daily wages, including the spot boys. Recently, when some of these people brought this to Salman’s notice, he got everybody’s dues cleared. If Bhai sees anyone unhappy, he tries to bring a smile to their face.”

The report further said, “There was one actor called Ram Sujan Singh who Salman saw sitting down and having his food. He immediately told his staff that he wanted that guy to have food with him and sat down and shared his food with him. Which superstar does that?” It is not clear on which film’s sets the incident happened.

Salman, meanwhile, will see his upcoming film Dabangg 3 release on December 20. Ahead of it, Salman spoke about how Chulbul Pandey, the film’s principle character, was initially suppose to be a negative character. He was quoted in PTI as saying, “It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it’s a good one so just hear it.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone can’t take eyes off Hrithik Roshan as he feeds her ‘death by chocolate’. Watch video

“Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative.” Salman said he then suggested changes to Arbaaz, who communicated it to Abhinav Kashyap. The director, later, incorporated them. “That film didn’t have any action, certainly not at this scale. There were no songs and we never get to know who killed the mother... We started working on it and Abhinav agreed to all those changes. He did a very good job with the first one.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more