Sangram Singh defends fiancee Payal Rohatgi: ‘There was no case and it was done intentionally’

tv

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:50 IST

A day after TV and reality show personality Payal Rohatgi was released on bail, finacee Sangram Singh has criticised the move to arrest her, claiming “there was no case”. Payal was arrested on Monday for for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media sites against Nehru-Gandhi family.

Sangram told Times of India, “There was no case and all this was done intentionally. I would like to tell Rajasthan Police, there are so many crime happening in their state and they should be concerned about it. But they have all the time to make such cases and arrest people. Leaving all the serious cases and issues their entire team is busy with Payal Rohatgi’s case. I am happy that everyone supported Payal in this hour of need and she has got bail. I am happy that the court took the right decision as we are a democratic country and the decision was not made under any political pressure.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says sorry to Kamya Panjabi, Kamya says ‘Chill darling’

Talking about her stay inside the jail, Payal told ANI, “It was very cold in jail. But inmates were good. They shared their stories with me.” She spent one day with inmates, some of them charged with murder, loot and smuggling.

He also insisted that Payal did not commit any crime. “Payal has represented everyone. From an aam aadmi (common man) to khaas aadmi. I feel zubaan sabke paas hai but himmat har kisi ke paas nahi (I feel everyone has voice but not everyone is courageous). I am proud of her that she showed the courage to talk about something which she strongly feels about. I used to stop her initially from making such videos, but then I realised that Payal is very strong headed and if she feels about something she will definitely speak about it.”

“When I met her today, she looked more confident and strong. She very well knew that she has not done any mistake and she kept telling me that she hasn’t done wrong. I have not committed a crime. They are just making a political matter out of this. I got to know today that person who had reported about Payal is a blackmailer. He is a fraud,” he further told the daily.

On October 10, 2019, a complaint was lodged by Congress worker Charmesh Sharma against Rohatgi for posting an objectionable video on Nehru and his family on Facebook and Twitter. The police lodged a case against her under section 504, 505(2) of the IPC and started investigation. “Despite several notices sent to her, Rohatgi did not come to Bundi for interrogation. The notices were sent via email, posts and even a team was sent there to look for her. However, this time, police team found her and hence she was arrested,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Mamta Gupta told IANS.

Payal’s advocate Bhupendra Sahay Saxena had presented a bail plea on Thursday. “The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each,” public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav told PTI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more