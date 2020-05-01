e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Priyank Sharma dances as girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla sings, watch adorable video

Priyank Sharma dances as girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla sings, watch adorable video

Benafsha Soonawalla shared a new video on Instagram, in which her boyfriend Priyank Sharma is seen dancing as she sings.

tv Updated: May 01, 2020 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla announced their relationship last month.
Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla announced their relationship last month.
         

Weeks after coming out in the open with her relationship, Benafsha Soonawalla gave fans a glimpse into what her quarantine with boyfriend Priyank Sharma looks like. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Justin Bieber’s Confirmation, while he dances. She captioned it simply with a heart emoji.

Fans showered love on the adorable video. “Perfect. What’s better than you singing and your partner dancing on that song,” one user wrote. “We are getting cute contents of them finally,” another commented. “It’s a hidden talent that you have,” another wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

Priyank and Benafsha, who participated in Bigg Boss 11 together, grew close on the popular reality show. Though they have been dating for two and a half years now, it was only last month that they announced their relationship on social media.

Also read | Rakesh Roshan says Ranbir Kapoor consoled him after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Instead of me consoling him, he comforted me’

Earlier, in an interview, Priyank said that he was introduced to Benafsha by mutual friends. “We became good friends and I got to know her better during Bigg Boss. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle,” he said.

Benafsha was said to be in a relationship with Varun Sood when she fell in love with Priyank. Priyank, meanwhile, was supposedly dating Divya Agarwal.

Divya even entered Bigg Boss 11 and broke up with Priyank on national television after seeing his closeness with Benafsha. Varun, too, blamed Priyank for his break-up with Benafsha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note: ‘Not a loss, it is a gain’
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note: ‘Not a loss, it is a gain’
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news