Rakesh Roshan says Ranbir Kapoor consoled him after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Instead of me consoling him, he comforted me’

Updated: May 01, 2020 15:29 IST

Actor Rakesh Roshan is heartbroken over the death of his friend and actor Rishi Kapoor. Rakesh told Mid-Day in an interview how Rishi’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor comforted him when he learnt the new of Rishi’s death.

“I woke up this morning to a message from a friend, asking if Rishi Kapoor was all right. When I called Dabboo (Randhir Kapoor), his number was busy. That’s when my heart sank and I instinctively knew something was wrong. Then I rang up Ranbir who shared the news. It was so shocking that I started crying on the phone. Instead of me consoling him, Ranbir comforted me. He has been a pillar of strength to his father,” he said.

Rakesh and Rishi were both diagnosed with cancer two years ago. “(In 2018), our cancer diagnosis came months apart — his in August, and mine in December. But we both fought with a smile on our face. He was always brave and full of life. When I met him in March before the lockdown, Chintu, Neetu (Singh) and I reminisced about our good old days,” he said.

Talking about the loss, Rakesh wrote for Hindustan Times, “Personally, I don’t know how I will fill the void, especially since this has come as a sudden jolt to me and I am sure, to everyone else too. Everything around us will settle down eventually but may god rest his soul in peace.”

Rakesh and Rishi worked together in films such as Khel Khel Mein and Aap Ke Deewane. They has been friends for more than four decades. Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battle with leukaemia at H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

