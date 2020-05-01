Heartbroken Riddhima Kapoor confirms she’s on way to Mumbai after missing dad Rishi Kapoor’s funeral: ‘Driving home ma’

bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor had wished father Rishi Kapoor’s funeral on Thursday and has now confirmed that she’s been driving to Mumbai to reach home. Turning down rumours of flying to Mumbai via a chartered plane amid lockdown, Riddhima shared a glimpse of her drive to Mumbai on her Instagram stories.

Sharing a picture of the car window on her Instagram stories, Riddhima wrote, “Driving home ma…Enroute Mumbai,” along with a heart emoji.

Riddhima posted heartbreaking notes on her Instagram stories post Rishi Kapoor’s death.

Riddhima was the only close family member who couldn’t attend Rishi’s funeral. She had posted an emotional note, saying she will miss her “strongest warrior” every passing day. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday,” Riddhima wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with her father.

“I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever,” she concluded with a heart and distraught emoji.

Rishi, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. He died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai at 8.45 am at the age of 67. His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45 pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Kapoor’s brothers Randhir and Rajeev, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown rules laid by the government, family members and friends present at the crematorium were seen wearing gloves and masks.

