Ranveer Brar hails Indian homemakers: ‘It’s amazing how a mother translates her love for the family into food’

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:48 IST

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar is back with a new web series, Home Made Love. As the name suggests, the manwho was one of the judges on cookery show Master Chef, is on a quest across India to find the best home-made festive dishes. Ranveer has teamed up with his mother and other women from across various regional and cultural backgrounds to make some lip-smacking dishes for various festivals.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranveer opens up about the new show, his favourite recipes and his advice to the millennials who celebrate festivals away from home . Excerpts:

What are the new adventures you are bringing to this show?

I see Indian cuisine broadly divided under three categories - royal food, street food and home food. Of the three, home food has been this silent presence in all our lives. It’s what we grew up having, what families bonded over. The major credit for this significance of home food goes to a mother. It’s the focus on this home made food and the contribution of a senior homemaker in sustaining it, which is being highlighted on this show.

How is it different from other culinary shows?

The idea for this comes from the appreciation -- rather under appreciation -- of an Indian homemaker and why she doesn’t get the credit she deserves, which was also the thought behind my web series, Maa Ki Baat. It’s amazing how a mother translates her love for the family into food, among many other things. For me, food worked out to be the best medium, the perfect ode to all she does for her loved ones.

A specialty of your mom you like to savor?

Mom-made panjeeri, dal chawal or khichdi are my comfort food any time.

A dish you love cooking for your mom?

The very first dish I cooked for my mom when I was young was rajma chawal. It’s something I love making for her even now, among other dishes.

These days, younger people are often away from home during festivals, how do you suggest they should celebrate it?

The very idea behind festivals is to bring people together, a time when family members travel to meet each other. And the best means of bonding comes over food. Additionally, there’s a scientific reason why certain festivals have a certain set of dishes and preparations associated with them. Something our mothers and grandmothers know best and love preparing for their families at this time. While one should try celebrating festivals with family, if one cannot be home for a festival for any reason, you can absolutely recreate the dishes and the same festive atmosphere where you are. It’s also a great idea to virtually cook together with your mom or have her instruct you while you prepare a heirloom dish, given that distances are shrinking thanks to technology.

What were your preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Having Bappa at home is a practice we have been observing for the past five years now. Ukadiche modak is a must of course, something my son Ishaan loves as well. We also make some traditional sweets, especially laddoo. Close friends come over for the pooja as well. The next day we prepare a special bhog style lunch for Rishi Panchami, typically rushichi bhaji and a traditional dessert.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 14:48 IST