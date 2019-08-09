Sacred Games’ story will end after season 2, but ‘should things go on we’ll make things up,’ says Vikramaditya Motwane

tv

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:15 IST

At the end of the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane will be faced with the same problem that David Benioff and DB Weiss were confronted by on Game of Thrones. The show will have concluded the plot of author Vikram Chandra’s source novel. So what does one do when one runs out of story? “You make your own,” he said.

Motwane acknowledged the Game of Thrones strategy, which saw showrunners Benioff and Weiss divert from author George RR Martin’s novels even before the show had overtaken the books. “There’s so much that we’ve done which is (not in the book),” Motwane told Hindustan Times, providing the example of actor Kalki Koechlin’s character, who is a brand new creation.

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who plays the cop Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games, had said in an earlier interview that he isn’t sure about where the show will go post season two. “This story ends at the end of this season. So I don’t know if they will extend it. (But) There is always scope for more,” he’d told PTI.

And Motwane agreed. “Should things go on we’ll make things up,” he told HT. The filmmaker has relinquished his position as co-director this season in favour of focusing his attention singularly on running the show. “Vikram was consumed by Sacred Games for more than two years,” said executive producer and co-director Anurag Kashyap, welcoming Motwane’s decision.

The hotly anticipated second season of the show will be available to stream on Netflix on August 15, following a year of fevered anticipation after a breakout first season. Motwane said that while he was ‘pleasantly surprised’ by how well season one was received, he wasn’t necessarily ‘surprised’. “The ambition was always there. We wanted this show to be huge and we wanted this show to break out,” he said. “We set out with a lot of ambition in season one when we got Nawaz and we got Saif. This was the first time we were using legit movie stars to be in a series.”

Motwane said that Sacred Games’ success ‘escalated the optics for streaming shows’. “The more shows that there are the better it is for the industry,” he added, “The writers are busy, if the writers are busy, the actors are busy.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:15 IST